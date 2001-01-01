Nové statistiky od Bioenergy Europe "STATISTICAL REPORT 2020: BIOENERGY LANDSCAPE"

Bioenergy Europe releases its seventh and final chapter of its 2020 Statistical Report. The report focusses on the bioenergy landscape as a whole and provides the reader with a comprehensive overview on the general EU energy mix including: the different energy sources in EU28, the role of bioenergy, the type of biomass, the distribution in the different final sectors, the socio-economic aspects, the GHG emissions and much more.

STÁHNOUT PLNOU VERZI PRO ČLENY BE

Příloha: SOUHRNNÁ VERZE PRO NEČLENY BE

Zdroj (autor): Bioenergy Europe

Web: https://bioenergyeurope.org/

Kontaktní e-mail:





