Working group: Wood chips (online seminar)

úterý 16. února 2021 13:30 (Evropská unie)

Bioenergy Europe pořádá seminář pracovní skupiny dřevní štěpky 16. února 2021 od 13:30 do 16:30 online!

Místo konání: ONLINE;

Pořádá: Bioenergy Europe, https://bioenergyeurope.org/



Příloha: PROGRAM [pdf - 175.1 kB]

Bioenergy Europe pořádá seminář pracovní skupiny dřevní štěpky 16. února 2021 od 13:30 do 16:30 online!

In the Wood Chips Working Group, Bioenergy Europe's members and secretariat actively share information related to wood supply, market trends and fluctuations. In addition, it is a platform where further information is provided on the related aspects affecting the wood chips market such us legislation, competition with other sectors or forestry.



In the last months of 2020, the wood chips market suffered from an oversupply caused by the intensification of harvesting due to bark beetle, mild temperatures and Covid-19 impact on the wood working industry. Therefore, in this first meeting of 2021, the markets' current state of play in terms of supply availability, prices and trade will be presented.

The discussions will include:

+ Data update on the market

+ Trends in forest investment: carbon emissions offsetting and implications for bioenergy



For further information on this Working Group, please contact WG coordinator, Cristina Calderon.

Tweet

Datum uveřejnění: 22.1.2021

Poslední změna: 22.01.2021

Počet shlédnutí: 10