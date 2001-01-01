Working Group: Sustainability (online seminar)

středa 10. února 2021 14:00 (Evropská unie)

Bioenergy Europe pořádá seminář pracovní skupiny udržitelnosti 10. února 2021 od 14:00 do 17:00 (SEČ) online!

Místo konání: ONLINE;

Pořádá: Bioenergy Europe, http://www.bioenergyeurope.org



Příloha: PROGRAM [pdf - 95.2 kB]

Bioenergy Europe believes that sustainability is a major factor in the development of the bioenergy sector in Europe. Through the WG Sustainability, Bioenergy Europe has formulated inclusive positions advocating in favour of a harmonised EU sustainability policy for solid biomass for heating and electricity production. The WG is a platform to discuss environmental legislation impacting the EU bioenergy sector.

During this first Working Group meeting of 2021, items of discussion will include:

+ Status of transportation of REDII sustainability criteria in Member States

+ Joint Research Centre's Study on biomass

+ Updates on Taxonomy and Biodiversity

Members will also have the opportunity to elect the chairperson.

