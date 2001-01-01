Webinar - Statistical Report 2020: The Overview

úterý 26. ledna 2021 16:00 (Evropská unie)

Bioenergy Europe pořádá veřejný online seminář na téma statistické ročenky sektoru bioenergie 2020, který se bude konat 26. ledna 2021 od 16:00 do 17:00.

Místo konání: ONLINE;

Pořádá: Bioenergy Europe, https://bioenergyeurope.org/



Bioenergy Europe pořádá veřejný online seminář na téma statistické ročenky sektoru bioenergie 2020, který se bude konat 26. ledna 2021 od 16:00 do 17:00.

During this free public webinar, the report authors will present the most relevant statistics on the development of the bioenergy sector within the EU. Taking extracted data from the seven statistical reports join us as we explore the most significant findings of 2020. Bioenergy Europe invites you to attend its 1-hour webinar which will take place on Tuesday 26th January 2021 from 16h to 17h (CET).

REGISTRACE.

Tweet

Datum uveřejnění: 22.1.2021

Poslední změna: 22.01.2021

Počet shlédnutí: 0