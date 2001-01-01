Virtual matchmaking event: Bringing VALUE to AGROBIOMASS

středa 10. února 2021 - čtvrtek 11. února 2021 (Evropská unie)

Projekt AgroBioHeat pořádá ve dnech 10. - 11. února 2021 bezplatnou virtuální událost "Bringing Value to Agrobiomass" zaměřenou na udržitelné využívání biomasy ze zemědělství a z výroby potravin.

Místo konání: ONLINE;

Pořádá: World Bioenergy Association and the project AgroBioHeat



Podrobnosti o akci: https://bringing-value-to-agrobiomass.b2match.io/

The AgroBioHeat project is organising a free virtual matchmaking event – Bringing Value to Agrobiomass – on February 10th – 11th, 2021.

The aim is to facilitate cooperation on sustainable utilisation of biomass from agriculture and side streams from food production. The Bringing Value to Agrobiomass event provides an online matchmaking platform for participants to display their technology, express their technological or material needs, or bring attention to their excess biomass resources in order to find cooperation partners to help utilise them. The ultimate goal is to connect relevant stakeholders to facilitate new collaboration on improved use of all these resources.

For more information and how to register visit the site.

