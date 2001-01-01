The International Biomass Congress & Expo

úterý 15. června 2021 - středa 16. června 2021 (Evropská unie)

Zpravodaj Bioenergy Insight pořádá ve dnech 15. - 16. června 2021 tradiční "The International Biomass Congress & Expo" živě v Bruselu.

Místo konání: Brusel; Hotel Le Plaza Blvd Adolphe Max 118-126 B-1000 Brussels

Pořádá: Bioenergy Insight, https://www.bioenergy-news.com/



Podrobnosti o akci: https://www.bioenergy-news.com/conference/biomass/biomass_index_2021.php

The International Biomass Congress & Expo aims to bring together leading producers, suppliers, regulators and other engaged organisations over a two-day period. High-level speakers, experts in their field, will address a range of topical issues relating to the biomass sector.

Brought to you by Bioenergy Insight, the leading international biomass magazine, the conference will be co-located with the International Biogas Congress & Expo as well as the renowned Biofuels International Conference and Expo, making this series of bio events our largest gathering yet of bio related companies, giving participants unrivalled coverage.

This event attracts a senior audience from around the world – one where you can interact with some of our key speakers, pose your own questions and create many new business relationships.

More info here.

