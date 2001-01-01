CORFU 2022: 9th International Conference on Sustainable Solid Waste Management

středa 15. června 2022 - sobota 18. června 2022 (Evropská unie)

The Conference aims to address the signicant issue of sustainable solid waste management through the promotion of safe practices & eective technologies. The

Conference focuses mainly on modern solid waste technologies. It aims to stimulate the interest of scientists and citizens and inform them about the latest developments in the eld of municipal solid waste management.

Podrobnosti o akci: https://corfu2022.uest.gr/index.php/en/

