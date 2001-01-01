2020 International Biomass Conference & Expo

pondělí 3. února 2020 - středa 5. února 2020 (Zahraničí)

13th Annual International Biomass Conference will take place at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, Tennessee on 3. - .5. Feruary 2020.

Místo konání: Nashville; Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, Tennessee

Pořádá: BBI International, http://www.bbiinternational.com/ema/DisplayPage.aspx?pageId=Home



Podrobnosti o akci: http://www.biomassconference.com/ema/DisplayPage.aspx?pageId=Home

Organized by BBI International and produced by Biomass Magazine, this event brings current and future producers of bioenergy and biobased products together with waste generators, energy crop growers, municipal leaders, utility executives, technology providers, equipment manufacturers, project developers, investors and policy makers. It’s a true one-stop shop – the world’s premier educational and networking junction for all biomass industries.

